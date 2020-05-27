TMC MLA Injured After Protest Over Electricity Supply Turn Ugly

A Trinamool Congress legislator and four others were injured on Tuesday while trying to intervene and persuade a group of people who were protesting over disruption of electricity to a locality in Kolkata, police said.







Residents of Kanchantala under Nadial police station in the Port area started a road blockade on Tuesday evening as there was no restoration of electricity to the area even six days after Cyclone Amphan had hit last Wednesday, police said.







They were protesting that when electricity was restored to an adjacent area, why were they not getting it, according to the police.







The demonstration soon turned out ugly when Metiabruz MLA Abdul Khaleque Molla intervened and tried to persuade them to stop their protest, a Kolkata Police officer said.







It was then when a brick thrown by the protesters hit him on his head. Some of his accompanies were also injured, the officer said.







A huge team of police personnel and senior police officers rushed to the place following the incident. Till Tuesday night, two persons have been detained for their alleged involvement, he said.







"We are investigating the matter and a search for the culprits are on. Our officers are posted in the locality and situation is under control," the officer said.







Molla and all those injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he added.