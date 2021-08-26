TMC MLA Rushes Woman to Hospital After She Falls Ill at Duare Sarkar Camp in Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Narendranath Chakraborty, on Wednesday, rushed a woman to the hospital in his car after she fell ill while standing in a queue to attend a ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp in West Burdwan district of West Bengal. The incident occurred at KBT High School in Laudoha Panchayat of Durgapur.

Like others, Rupali Ghatak was standing in a line at the Duare Sarkar camp to get herself registered for state-run schemes. However, she faced breathing problems due to the heavy crowd and fell down.

Chakraborty, the MLA from Pandaveswar constituency was present at the camp. He rushed the woman to the local government hospital for treatment. He had alerted the hospital administration to keep oxygen cylinders ready as soon as he left for the hospital from the camp.

According to media reports, Rupali is currently undergoing treatment there and she is stable. Doctors said that a big danger has been avoided due to timely treatment.

Chakraborty said, “They all are my relatives. I will help people in need. It is my job. Rupali is a heart patient. Rupali was standing in line at the camp and felt difficulty in breathing. I took her to the hospital and doctors are treating her.”

Duare Sarkar programme is the West Bengal government’s outreach drive to help people in getting registered themselves for the benefits of state-run schemes at their doorsteps.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, informed that over 1 crore people across the state have visited the Duare Sarkar camps as of August 24.

It gives me immense joy to announce that as of 24th August '21, more than 1 Crore people across the state have visited the #DuareSarkar camps.This year we have included more schemes & initiatives like #LakshmiBhandar, #StudentCreditCard, #KrishakBandhu (New) among others. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 25, 2021

According to reports, of the total population that visited the camps, 60 percent enrolled themselves for ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ scheme, under which a woman member of a general caste family will get financial assistance of Rs 500 per month and a woman member from an SC/ST family will get Rs 1,000 monthly assistance under this scheme.

