Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Dismisses Plagiarism Charges against Her Maiden Speech

Tweets have been doing the rounds quoting a Washington Monthly article alleging that the TMC parliamentarian had lifted parts of her speech in the Lok Sabha from an article published on "12 early warning signs of fascism", which referred to the US and President Donald Trump.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Dismisses Plagiarism Charges against Her Maiden Speech
File Photo of Mahua Moitra. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra, whose maiden speech in the Parliament on "seven signs of fascism" went viral last week, has expressed dismay over the plagiarism charges levelled against her and blamed the BJP's "troll army" for the accusation.

"Plagiarism is when one does not disclose one's source. My source as mentioned categorically in my speech was the poster from the Holocaust Museum created by the political scientist Dr. Laurence W. Brit pointing out the 14 signs of early fascism," Moitra said in a statement. "I found 7 signs relevant to India and spoke at length about each of them."

Tweets have been doing the rounds quoting a Washington Monthly article alleging that the TMC parliamentarian had lifted parts of her speech in the Lok Sabha from an article published on "12 early warning signs of fascism", which referred to the US and President Donald Trump.

The first-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar said the article quoted from the same poster that she had referred to in her speech.

"My speech came from the heart and every Indian who has shared it did so from their heart. The hits were organic, not BOT controlled. I repeat.... 'Bandhney mujhey tu aaya hai. Zanjeer badi kya laya hai' (you have come to chain me, are your shackles enough)?" Moitra said.

The 42-year-old, who is a former investment banker, trended on social media after her speech on June 25 during a debate on the president's address.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram