TMC MP Mahua Moitra Says UIDAI to Withdraw Tender for Social Media Surveillance Hub
The UIDAI's move came in response to a petition filed by Mahua Moitra, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Information Technology.
File Photo of Mahua Moitra. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday hailed the victory against UIDAI after the government agency told the Supreme Court that they are withdrawing the tender for a Social Media Surveillance hub.
This came in response to a petition filed by Moitra, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Information Technology. The UIDAI further told the apex court that they do not plan to float it any more in the near future.
Huge victory today- on my petition UIDAI tells Supreme Court they are withdrawing tender for intended Social Media Surveillance Hub and says not planning to float any more in near future. Thank you @DrAMSinghvi— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) 17 December 2019
Appearing for Moitra, senior advocate AM Singhvi, had earlier submitted that the move was completely violative of the right to privacy and would be invasive of the fundamental rights.
Under the proposed move by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the mechanism was to be made operational at the district-level for collecting and analysing digital and social media content.
