Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Says UIDAI to Withdraw Tender for Social Media Surveillance Hub

The UIDAI's move came in response to a petition filed by Mahua Moitra, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Information Technology.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Says UIDAI to Withdraw Tender for Social Media Surveillance Hub
File Photo of Mahua Moitra. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday hailed the victory against UIDAI after the government agency told the Supreme Court that they are withdrawing the tender for a Social Media Surveillance hub.

This came in response to a petition filed by Moitra, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Information Technology. The UIDAI further told the apex court that they do not plan to float it any more in the near future.

Appearing for Moitra, senior advocate AM Singhvi, had earlier submitted that the move was completely violative of the right to privacy and would be invasive of the fundamental rights.

Under the proposed move by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the mechanism was to be made operational at the district-level for collecting and analysing digital and social media content.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram