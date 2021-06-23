TMC MP Mimi Duped by 'Fake IAS' Officer to Attend Vaccination Camp and Get Jabbed

In a shocking incident, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped by a middle-aged man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actress-cum-politician to be present at a Covid-19 vaccination camp organised by him at Kasba area in the Southern fringes of Kolkata on Tuesday.

Not the least, Mimi who was invited at the vaccination camp herself got vaccinated to boost the morale of the people so that they should come forward to vaccinate themselves to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The accused person has been arrested and identified as Debanjan Deb. He had organised a vaccination drive posing as Joint Commissioner of Calcutta Corporation (IAS rank). The man was arrested after Mimi alerted the police.

The actress grew suspicious after she didn’t receive any message after getting vaccinated. She also enquired about a post vaccination certificate but she was told by Debanjan that she will get it after a few hours.

Later, the actress through her staff enquired and found that none of the vaccinated persons at the camp received any message after getting the vaccination. Also, none of them received any vaccination certificate. Sensing something dubious, she immediately alerted the police and the organiser was arrested.

Mimi, while confirming the incident, said, “I decided to visit the camp because it was a noble cause. I myself got vaccinated to encourage the local people to come forward for vaccination. But I grew suspicious when I didn’t receive any message after getting the vaccine. The organiser told me that they will deliver my vaccine certificate at my house. Sensing something wrong, I immediately informed the cops and they arrested the person.”

“We have seized his fake identity card and blue beacon-fitted car. We are trying to find out from where he got 200 vials of Covid-19 vaccines. Inquiry revealed that he organised a similar camp for auto-rickshaw drivers in Sonarpur area a few days back. It is a serious matter and we are trying to find his motive behind organising such vaccination camps,” a senior police officer said.

