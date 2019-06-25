English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty Take Oath of Office in LS
The two could not take their oaths earlier as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.
TMC's winning candidate from Basirhat (West Bengal), Nusrat Jahan took oath as a member of Lok Sabha today. (Image: Twitter/ @ANI)
New Delhi: Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.
The two actors-turned-politicians could not take their oaths earlier as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.
As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Mataram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla after which they went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet.
It is customary for members to greet the Speaker on the podium.
While Jahan is member from Basirhat, Chakraborty represents Jadhavpur in the lower house.
