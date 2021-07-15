TMC MPs to Meet Election Commission for Early Bypolls on 6 Vacant WB Assembly Seats

A Trinamool Congress parliamentary party delegation, comprising six MPs, will meet the Election Commission here Thursday for demanding that by polls on six vacant West Bengal Assembly seats are held at the earliest, party leaders said. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who lost the Assembly election from Nandigram, will have to get elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the chief minister.

After the election results, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, the TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency, vacated the seat to allow Banerjee to contest from there. Banerjee has won Bhabanipur seat twice since 2011. Bypolls also need to be conducted in Dinhata, Santipur, Samserganj, Khardah and Jangipur Assembly seats lying vacant either due to deaths or resignations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here