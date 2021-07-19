The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has planned to celebrate this year’s Martyr’s Day event at a national level. Following the recent win in the Assembly polls, the TMC and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are looking to observe the significant day in Delhi and several other states.

In the national capital, the ceremony will be held at the Constitution club and invitation has been extended to opposition leaders of other political parties too, said Derek O Brien, Rajya Sabha MP from TMC.

The day is commemorated in remembrance of 13 people who were shot by the West Bengal Police in Kolkata, during a rally by the West Bengal Youth Congress under Mamata Bandopadhyay on 21 July 1993, while demanding that the voter’s identity card be made the sole required document for voting.

The TMC has planned to telecast Banerjee’s live address through giant screens in other cities as well. In Uttar Pradesh, the address will be screened in Lucnow, Mirzapur, Benaras, Azamgarh, Berailly.

In Tripura, while rally will take place in Agartala, people can hear Banerjee virtually in

Kailashshar, and Ambassa.

A total of 32 screens have been arranged all over Gujarat.

Meanwhile in Assam, the address will be screened in Guwahati and Silchar.

After the Assembly election win, Banerjee’s slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ has been reportedly seen in UP too. In South India, posters of ‘Mamata Amma’ have come up.

