TMC Sparks Controversy After Hiring Cheerleaders for Khela Hobe Divas Football Match

The ruling Trinamool Congress has drawn criticism of Bharatiya Janata Party for bringing in cheerleaders for a football match organised to celebrate Khela Hobe Divas, on Monday, in East Burdwan district of West Bengal. As part of the celebration for Khela Hobe Divas, TMC organized a football match at Raniganj ground in the Valki area of the district. The local TMC leaders brought cheerleaders to ‘entertain the spectators’ during the match.

The BJP alleged that TMC has imported anti-Bengal culture to the state by involving in such acts.

A huge crowd came to see the football match between two local teams at Raniganj ground. A stage was set up for the political leaders on one side of the field. On the other side of the field, a stage was made for the cheerleaders. There were six cheerleaders dancing to the tunes of the songs.

The local residents were also unhappy over the decision of TMC for bringing cheerleaders into the match. Responding to criticism, a local TMC leader said that cheerleaders were brought to the field at the request of locals.

“Cinema halls have been shut for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So under the pressure of the people of the area, the cheerleaders were brought for their entertainment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders alleged that sub-cultures are being imported during the TMC rule in the state. Now anti-Bengal culture is also being imported here by TMC workers.

Last month TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that August 16 will be observed as Khela Hobe Divas.

The TMC celebrated Khela Hobe Divas on Monday across West Bengal to promote sports. The party leaders observed the day by organising football matches in various parts of the state. The events were aimed at promoting sports. The events were organized to pay respect to 16 people who had died in a stampede during a football match in Kolkata on August 16 in 1980.

