TMC Starts ‘Mamata’s Kitchen’ Scheme to Provide Migrant Workers Meals for Rs 5

Kolkata: With an aim to support lakhs of migrant workers who have suffered a massive financial setback due to job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinamool Congress has started a community kitchen under the name, ‘Didir Rannaghar (Mamata’s kitchen)’.

At ‘Didir Rannaghar’, a meal would cost as little as Rs 5 during the Durga Puja period. The kitchen will be functional every day between 11 am and 3 pm, and the menu (which will change every day) will be mostly vegetarian and include rice, dal (pulses), mix vegetable, ‘shukto’ (vegetable stew) soyabean, ‘Khichdi’ (cooked rice and lentils), papad.

As Bengal prepares itself for “measured” Durga Puja celebrations this year amid social distancing, the kitchen initiative by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in association with various party clubs is likely to bring smiles on lakhs of people who are struggling to find even one square meal a day.

These kitchens have already started functioning in Howrah district, Belgachhia (in Kolkata) and Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas district. The TMC also plans to run similar kitchens across the state for the duration of the festive season.

Speaking to the News18, TMC MLA Tapas Roy said, “Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we have decided to stand beside the people, primarily those belonging to the underprivileged sections/unorganised sectors as they have suffered a lot due to the pandemic situation. We are hopeful that ‘Didir Rannaghar’ will benefit them immensely.”

“Apart from cooked food, we are planning to donate clothes to the poor so they can wear new clothes during the festive seasons. ‘Didir Rannaghar’ is a pledge undertaken by the TMC to support those who are battling to feed their family members due to job loss.”

A special attention will be paid to hygiene in these kitchens and to make them popular, several posters with public hygiene messages will be put up at block level.

CPI (M) has already started nearly 700 ‘Sramojibi canteen’ (community kitchen) across the state. The party has also also initiated 50 health clinics and safe houses for the poor who cannot afford expensive health care facilities.