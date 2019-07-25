Take the pledge to vote

TMC Supporters Thrash Professor After Students Refuse to Chant 'Mamata Zindabad'

The union members asked the students to utter 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad' and 'Trinamool Zindabad'. When they denied, one girl student of M.A. was slapped.

IANS

Updated:July 25, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
TMC Supporters Thrash Professor After Students Refuse to Chant 'Mamata Zindabad'
File photo of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: A college professor on Wednesday was allegedly beaten up at the campus by a union member of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) in West Bengal's Hooghly district after he tried mediating a ruckus where students were forced to utter "Mamata Banerjee Zindabad" and "Trinamool Zindabad".

"I have sustained injuries on my face and head. Presently, I am lodging a police complaint (at Uttarpara police station). The student union members always behave in an unruly manner but I can't name them. If I do so I will not be able to step in the campus," Subrata Chattopadhyay, Professor of Nabagram Hiralal Paul College in Konnagar said.

Describing the initiation of the flare-up he said that student union members behaved rudely with senior female students of the college when he along with other teachers tried to resolve the issue. Senior students wanted others to apologise and it was done accordingly.

"While they apologised, the union members asked them to utter 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad' and 'Trinamool Zindabad'. Our students denied, for which one girl student of M.A. was slapped," Chattopadhyay said.

The professor clearly stated that he was attacked by TMCP members and lamented at the disrespect borne by the teachers in all colleges of Bengal.

However, Trinankur Bhattacharya, TMCP state chief said he doesn't know if the student who attacked the teacher belongs to their student union.

"I strongly condemn the act and we are inquiring into the matter. The one who is at fault will definitely be punished, Bhattacharya said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
