TMC to Table Anti-CAA Resolution in West Bengal Assembly on January 27
The West Bengal Assembly had last September passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which the state has been opposing vehemently.
Students take part in a protest rally against NRC and the amended Citizenship Act, in Kolkata, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: The ruling TMC in West Bengal will bring a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly on January 27, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday.
"We had submitted the resolution to the Speaker on January 20. It will be placed in the assembly on January 27," Chatterjee said. The Assembly had last September passed a resolution against NRC.
The Kerala Assembly earlier passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law, becoming the first state to do so. It had asked the Centre to cancel the legislation that has triggered countrywide protests. The resolution was supported by all the MLAs, except the BJP's O Rajagopal.
Following suit, Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution by voice vote against the CAA last week. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said his government, like Kerala, will approach the Supreme Court on the issue.
