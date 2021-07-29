TMC Wrests Barua Gram Panchayat From BJP After Defection of 7 Members

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has wrested the Barua gram panchayat in Raiganj block from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and appointed its own head after three BJP and four Left-Congress alliance members defected. The Raiganj block falls under the North Dinajpur district in West Bengal. The defecting members said the BJP was ruling the Barua gram panchayat since 2018 but has not done any development work and only indulged in hate politics.

“No development work is being done by the BJP, only the politics of caste and division. I don’t want violence and provocative politics,” said one of the seven members of Barua gram panchayat who switched to TMC.

The party’s top leadership of North Dinajpur district welcomed the defecting members, and promised that the Barua panchayat will now flourish after the exit of BJP. The new joinees have pledged to stand with the villagers in their bad times.

The Barua gram panchayat has 26 seats and in the 2018 West Bengal local elections, the TMC had won 12 seats, the BJP 10, while the rest four seats were won by the Left-Congress alliance. The BJP had occupied the panchayat after the four Left-Congress alliance members supported it.

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee swept this year’s assembly elections for the third straight time despite a spirited campaign by the BJP, the mood gradually started shifting towards the TMC. Several local leaders who had jumped over to the BJP before the assembly elections are gradually returning to their old party.

The latest development in Barua gram panchayat is being seen as a part of this changing dynamics. After the three BJP and four Left-Congress alliance members switched their allegiance, the TMC has successfully reshuffled the board of Barua gram panchayat.

One of the most prominent comebacks to the TMC fold after the assembly elections was of Mukul Roy who returned to the party after nearly his four-year-old stint in the BJP.

