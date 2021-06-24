TMC’s Nusrat Jahan Has Shamed Indian Culture By Applying Sindoor: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has shamed the Indian culture by applying ‘sindoor’ (vermilion), addressing a man as her husband and later saying she was not married.

Ghosh said, “Nusrat Jahan got married wearing sindoor, introduced a man as her husband, invited the chief minister to the wedding and now she says she is not married. This is an extreme insult to (the) Indian culture.”

He asked the TMC MP from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency to resign for “cheating people". “This can be Saugata babu’s (TMC MP) ideology and not the ideology of India or Bengal."

Trouble continues to mount for Nusrat Jahan after a complaint was filed against her by BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya for giving false information in her affidavit in Parliament. “An appropriate action be intimated under relevant rules of Lok Sabha procedure and/ or the matter be referred to Committee on Ethics for detailed investigation for her illegal and ethical conduct,” Maurya said in the letter. She also attached the Lok Sabha profile of Nusrat where she has mentioned her husband’s name as Nikhil Jain. “Her media statement regarding her marital status controvert her oath for Lok Sabha membership wherein she took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. This effectively renders her membership as non-est in law,” the letter added.

In a letter on June 9, Nusrat Jahan had claimed her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was not legal but was a live-in relationship as their wedding in Turkey did not have recognition under Indian law.

