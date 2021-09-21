TMC's Sushmita Dev Says She's Confident of Wresting Tripura From BJP

Sushmita Dev, a member of TMC and a former MP of the Lok Sabha, has made it amply clear that she will concentrate on Tripura in the coming days.

Deb, a former Congress leader, has set out to make the political programme of Abhishek Bandopadhyay in Tripura a roaring success. According to reports, Dev has promised Mamata Banerjee that she will play a huge part in wresting Tripura from the BJP in the upcoming elections.

The saffron party, on the other hand, has alleged that Sushmita was unable to gain the support of Tripura natives, and was instead bringing in people from Kachar, Silchar and Barak to Abhishek’s procession in Tripura. To this, Dev replied, “I have more support from the Tripura populace compared to the BJP. I came down here frequently with my father (Santosh Mohan Dev) in the past. I have contacts with people at a grassroots level." The former MP was responding to the BJP’s allegations that she was bringing in people from Assam to support her in the upcoming rally.

“Let the BJP in Tripura fix their relationship with the Barak BJP first. On one hand, the BJP is saying I have no support and on the other hand it is saying that I am bringing in people. How is that possible? This proves that they are lying," she said.

Notably, Deb has been chosen as the Rajya Sabha nominee by the TMC. Her long and successful political career and her stint as the in-charge of the All India Women’s Organization of the Congress has made her a worthy candidate in the eyes of the TMC. Also, with Deb, the slogan ‘Bengal wants its own daughter’ used by the TMC successfully in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, can be re-hashed in the Tripura elections.

Dev has further said that Tripura is her fight. “I want to expose the government and police of Biplab Deb in front of everyone. We will win in the court of the people." However, Deb’s defection has embarrassed the Indian National Congress. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Sushmita is a good person and a good politician. We have no idea why she left the party."

