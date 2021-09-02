TMC’s Sushmita Dev Will Set Up Organisation in Tripura to Fight State 'Misrule'

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev is in Tripura for the next 15 days to hold a ‘padyatra’ in all eight districts and build an organisation at grassroots level.

Dev said though the Left is inactive in Tripura and Congress had not formed any organisation in two years, TMC will hit the ground running by fighting misrule in the state.

She also said the party will rope in new leaders from the ground to form a robust team. “The party has given direction to look for ground leaders. We will not scan leaders from Agartala, we will reach out to villages, blocks and dig out those who matter.”

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, who arrived in Tripura on Wednesday, said it was a matter of time that there will be TMC rule in Tripura. Basu questioned why BJP supporters were attacking TMC workers in Tripura. He also asked why the BJP did not recognise TMC in the state but supported miscreants who attacked vehicles of party workers. TMC also said its workers were attacked again at different places in Tripura on Thursday. The injured are admitted to Agartala GB hospital.

Dev will begin her Padyatra from September 3 and submit a final report to party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who after consulting Mamata Banerjee, will form the Tripura State Committee.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Manik Saha, said, “Let them first build the organisation then they can think of us.”

