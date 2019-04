TN 10th Result 2019 Declared by Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in; District Tiruppur Topped

The TN 10th Result 2019 or the TN SSLC result 2019 declared by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education. The TN 10th Result 2019, TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 is available on Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education official website at tnresults.nic.in . Last year, the pass percentage of TN 10th Result 2019 stood at 94.5% and The Tamil Nadu SSLC pass percentage for girls was 96.4%. Among the district, Sivagangai had topped.In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) conducts the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students every year. This year, the DGE TN have conducted the TN 10th SSLC exams from 16 March to 20 April, 2018. Students can also check their TN Result 2018, TN 10th Result 2018 on tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com No. of Students - 9.76 LakhOverall Pass Percentage: 95.2%Pass percentage among girls: 97%Pass percentage among boys: 93.3%Tirupur - 98.53%Ramnathapuram - 98.48%Namakal - 98.45%Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future reference