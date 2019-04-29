English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN 10th Result 2019 Declared by Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in; District Tiruppur Topped
The TN 10th Result 2019 is available on Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education official website at tnresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TN 10th Result 2019 | The TN 10th Result 2019 or the TN SSLC result 2019 declared by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education. The TN 10th Result 2019, TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 is available on Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education official website at tnresults.nic.in. Last year, the pass percentage of TN 10th Result 2019 stood at 94.5% and The Tamil Nadu SSLC pass percentage for girls was 96.4%. Among the district, Sivagangai had topped.
In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) conducts the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students every year. This year, the DGE TN have conducted the TN 10th SSLC exams from 16 March to 20 April, 2018. Students can also check their TN Result 2018, TN 10th Result 2018 on tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu
TN 10th Result 2019 Highlights:
No. of Students - 9.76 Lakh
Overall Pass Percentage: 95.2%
Pass percentage among girls: 97%
Pass percentage among boys: 93.3%
Top 3 districts:
Tirupur - 98.53%
Ramnathapuram - 98.48%
Namakal - 98.45%
How to Check TN Result 2019 or Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019/TN SSLC Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future reference
In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) conducts the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students every year. This year, the DGE TN have conducted the TN 10th SSLC exams from 16 March to 20 April, 2018. Students can also check their TN Result 2018, TN 10th Result 2018 on tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu
TN 10th Result 2019 Highlights:
No. of Students - 9.76 Lakh
Overall Pass Percentage: 95.2%
Pass percentage among girls: 97%
Pass percentage among boys: 93.3%
Top 3 districts:
Tirupur - 98.53%
Ramnathapuram - 98.48%
Namakal - 98.45%
How to Check TN Result 2019 or Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019/TN SSLC Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future reference
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter
- Why MCU will Continue to Evolve and Stay Relevant After Avengers Endgame
- Manchester City Can Thank VAR Technology For Staying on Course For Premier League Title Push
- Rana Daggubati, Prabhas Celebrate Two Years of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
- Azerbaijan GP: Bottas Beats Hamilton by 1.5 Seconds, Mercedes Get Record 4th Straight One-Two
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results