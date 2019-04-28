English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN 10th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board to Declare SSLC Results Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in; Where to Check
The TN 10th result 2019 will be released by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education on its official website at tnresults.nic.in
(Image: News18)
TN 10th result 2019 | In Tamil Nadu, the Board of Secondary Education, also known as, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the TN 10th Result 2019 or the TN SSLC result 2019 tomorrow (April 29) at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will release the Tamil Nadu Board 10th result 2019 on its official website at tnresults.nic.in. Tamil Nadu Board students must begin to look for their admit cards or hall tickets so that the TN 10th result 2019 can be quickly accessed early in the morning.
Students can also check their the TN 10th Result 2019 on tamilnadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu. The Tamil Nadu Board had conducted the TN class 10 examination 2019 or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) from 14 March -29 March, 2019,
How to Check TN Result 2019 or Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019/TN SSLC Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future reference
In 2018, 10, 01,140 students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination. The pass percentage for Tamil Nadu Board or TN 10th exam stood at 94.5%. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
