TN 10th Result 2019 to be Declared Shortly by Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in; How to Check
The TN 10th Result 2019 will be available on Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education official website at tnresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
TN 10th Result 2019 | The TN 10th Result 2019 or the TN SSLC result 2019 will be declared by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education shortly. The TN 10th Result 2019, TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 will be available on Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education official website at tnresults.nic.in. Last year, the pass percentage of TN 10th Result 2019 stood at 94.5% and The Tamil Nadu SSLC pass percentage for girls was 96.4%. Among the district, Sivagangai had topped.
In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) conducts the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students every year. This year, the DGE TN have conducted the TN 10th SSLC exams from 16 March to 20 April, 2018. Students can also check their TN Result 2018, TN 10th Result 2018 on tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu
How to Check TN Result 2019 or Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019/TN SSLC Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future reference
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
