TN 11th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board Released Class 11 Results at tnresults.nic.in; How to Check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination or TNDGE released the Tamil Nadu Board Class 11 Result 2019. The Class 11 result 2019 declared in TNDGE’s official website tnresults.nic.in at 9.30 am.The Tamil Nadu Class 11 examination was held from February 13 to 22, 2019. The students who have appeared for the exams can also check their results in dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in 1. Click here to go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in 2. Click on the link that reads 'HSE(+1) March 2019'.3. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth.4. Click on 'Get Marks' button to view TN Board 11th Result 2019.5. Download and Save your result for future reference.Tamil Nadu Board declared the TN HSC +2 Result 2019 on April 29, 2019. 91.3% students passed in the examination. Overall the performance of girl students was better than that of boy students. Total 8, 42, 512 students appeared for the TN +2 or 12th examination this year.