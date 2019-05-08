English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN 11th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Plus One Results Announced at dge1.tn.nic.in, Direct Links, Steps
Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2019 has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on its website tnresults.nic.in.
TN 11th Result 2019 | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 11 Result 2019 today (May 8, 2019). The TN HSE+1 Result 2019 can be checked on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in. The Class 11 Exams 2019 were conducted by DGE Tamil Nadu between February 13 and 22. Over 9 lakh students appeared for 11th Class Examination Tamil Nadu this year. In case the official website tnresults.nic.in is unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students can also check their results on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
All the students who appeared for the TN Class 11 Examination 2019 can also check their 11th Result 2019 on websites -
examresults.in,
indiaresults.com and
results.gov.in.
Students will receive their original mark sheet and pass certificate supporting the Tamil Nadu +1 result 2019 by the schools, immediately after the results are out. Tamil Nadu DGE declared the higher secondary +2 2019 and SSLC class 10 Result 2019 earlier, in which the pass percentages are 91.3% and 95.2% respectively.
Here’s How to Check the Result TN 11th Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website for TN HSE+1 Results at tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSE +1 March 2019 Result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window for Tamil Nadu 11 Result 2019
Step 4: Log in using the registration number for Class 11th TN 2019
Step 4: Your TN Results 2019 for Class 11 will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
