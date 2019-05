TN 11th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Plus One Results Announced at dge1.tn.nic.in, Direct Links, Steps

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 11 Result 2019 today (May 8, 2019). The TN HSE+1 Result 2019 can be checked on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in . The Class 11 Exams 2019 were conducted by DGE Tamil Nadu between February 13 and 22. Over 9 lakh students appeared for 11th Class Examination Tamil Nadu this year. In case the official website tnresults.nic.in is unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students can also check their results on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in All the students who appeared for the TN Class 11 Examination 2019 can also check their 11th Result 2019 on websites - indiaresults.com andStudents will receive their original mark sheet and pass certificate supporting the Tamil Nadu +1 result 2019 by the schools, immediately after the results are out. Tamil Nadu DGE declared the higher secondary +2 2019 and SSLC class 10 Result 2019 earlier, in which the pass percentages are 91.3% and 95.2% respectively.Step 1: Visit the official website for TN HSE+1 Results at tnresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSE +1 March 2019 Result’Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window for Tamil Nadu 11 Result 2019Step 4: Log in using the registration number for Class 11th TN 2019Step 4: Your TN Results 2019 for Class 11 will appear on your screenStep 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference