TN 12th Public Exam 2020 Result: Tamil Nadu Board to Release HSC+2 Results in June

TN 12th Public Exam 2020 Result | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) was earlier expected to release the TN Class 12th public exam result by the last week of April. However, the coronavirus lockdown has delayed the procedure to further confirmation of the new dates. Students are advised to visit the official website tnresults.nic.in for any updates.

The Tamil Nadu state board exams were conducted from March 2 to March 24, 2020. The nationwide lockdown was also imposed on March 24, putting a stop to all the evaluation process. As per the directorate, the results were scheduled to release on April 24. However, the lockdown has been extended till May 3. This means the evaluation process will begin in the month of May and the TN HSC+2 result 2020 will be declared in the month of June.

Nearly 8 lakh children are awaiting their TN 12th Result 2020, which has been delayed to the spread of coronavirus in the country. Due to this delay, the government colleges have also postponed the admission process for further education.

Steps to check the TN 12th Public Exam Result 2020

Once the result is declared, follow these steps to check it online.

Step 1: Visit the official site of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TN + 2 HSC Result 2020 link available

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials and click on the view result link

Step 4: Your TN Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference

