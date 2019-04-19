English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result To Be Declared; How to Check via SMS
The 2019 TN HSC Results declared on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TN HSE 12th Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate or the TN Class 12 HSC 2019 Results declared. The 2019 TN HSC Results declared on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in shortly. As per the latest notification by DGE, Tamil Nadu, the results are expected to be declared at 9.30am on April 19. The results declared through online mode. However, you can check your RN HSE +2 result 2019 through SMS, as well.
Pass Percentage
Total passing % - 91.3%
Girls passing % - 93.64%
Boys passing % - 88.57%
Top 3 districts -
Thirupur - 95.37%
Erode - 95.23%
Perambalur - 95.15%
TN HSC Result 2019: Here’s How to Check TN Board 12th result 2019 through SMS
To get your Tamil Nadu HSC 2019 Results through SMS, kindly register your phone number on the official website tnresults.nic.in against your registration number.
TN HSE +2 Result 2019: Here’s How to Check TN Board 12th result 2019 through website
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net
Step 2: Click on the link to view TN HSC Results 2019
Step3: A fresh page will open which will require your details to check 2019 TB HSC Results.
Step 4: Enter your roll number for Class 12 TN Exams.
Step 5: Your TN Result HSC 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download your score sheet of your Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2019 for further use
Tamil Nadu State 12th Class Exams (TN HSC) were conducted by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE). Conducted in various streams including Commerce, Science, and Arts, the exams were also held between March 1 and March 19.
The TN HSC Results 2019 for all streams declared. All the students who have appeared for TN 2019 HSC Exam should keep their respective roll numbers ready in order to check Tamil Nadu +2 Results 2019.
Pass Percentage
Total passing % - 91.3%
Girls passing % - 93.64%
Boys passing % - 88.57%
Top 3 districts -
Thirupur - 95.37%
Erode - 95.23%
Perambalur - 95.15%
TN HSC Result 2019: Here’s How to Check TN Board 12th result 2019 through SMS
To get your Tamil Nadu HSC 2019 Results through SMS, kindly register your phone number on the official website tnresults.nic.in against your registration number.
TN HSE +2 Result 2019: Here’s How to Check TN Board 12th result 2019 through website
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net
Step 2: Click on the link to view TN HSC Results 2019
Step3: A fresh page will open which will require your details to check 2019 TB HSC Results.
Step 4: Enter your roll number for Class 12 TN Exams.
Step 5: Your TN Result HSC 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download your score sheet of your Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2019 for further use
Tamil Nadu State 12th Class Exams (TN HSC) were conducted by the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE). Conducted in various streams including Commerce, Science, and Arts, the exams were also held between March 1 and March 19.
The TN HSC Results 2019 for all streams declared. All the students who have appeared for TN 2019 HSC Exam should keep their respective roll numbers ready in order to check Tamil Nadu +2 Results 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
- Selection Day Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Slow Burner has Just Become Darker
- Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Staring into Your Soul
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was My Inspiration Before I Entered the Industry, Says Varun Dhawan
- New Game of Thrones Stills Show Winterfell Gearing Up For Battle Against the Night King
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results