TN 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Scores Out at tnresults.nic.in, 88.57% Boys and 93.64% Girls Passed

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSE +2 Result 2019 for Class 12th. The Results for TN HSC 2019 has been declared.The results were declared by DGE TN at the official websites tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in . The students can check their results by logging in their details at these websites.This year, a total of 91.3% of students have passed TN HSC Class 12th Examinations, which were held between March 1 and March 19. The girls have once again topped the TN HSC 2019 Results with 93.64% girls passing the examination, while 88.57% boys made through TN 2019 HSC Examination this year.While Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu has received the highest results in TN HSC Class 12th 2019 with 95.37%, Erode district with 95.23% and Perambalur district with 95.15% stood at the second and the third position respectively in the tally list.As per the reports so far, while 96.25% of students have passed TN Class 12th Examination 2019 in Mathematics, only 95.27% of students have made it in Computer Science for 2019 TN HSC Result 2019.The scorecard for other subjects was also declared. 94.12% passed Tamil subject in Class 12th TN 2019, 93.83% achieved positive results in English, 93.89% of students cleared in Biology and 94.88% students have passed the Chemistry examination in TN HSC Class 12th result.TN +1 Results 2019 will be released on May 8 while the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be out on April 29.