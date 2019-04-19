English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Scores Out at tnresults.nic.in, 88.57% Boys and 93.64% Girls Passed
The TN 12th result 2019 released by the Tamil Nadu Board on the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TN HSC Result 2019 | The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSE +2 Result 2019 for Class 12th. The Results for TN HSC 2019 has been declared.
The results were declared by DGE TN at the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The students can check their results by logging in their details at these websites.
This year, a total of 91.3% of students have passed TN HSC Class 12th Examinations, which were held between March 1 and March 19. The girls have once again topped the TN HSC 2019 Results with 93.64% girls passing the examination, while 88.57% boys made through TN 2019 HSC Examination this year.
While Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu has received the highest results in TN HSC Class 12th 2019 with 95.37%, Erode district with 95.23% and Perambalur district with 95.15% stood at the second and the third position respectively in the tally list.
As per the reports so far, while 96.25% of students have passed TN Class 12th Examination 2019 in Mathematics, only 95.27% of students have made it in Computer Science for 2019 TN HSC Result 2019.
The scorecard for other subjects was also declared. 94.12% passed Tamil subject in Class 12th TN 2019, 93.83% achieved positive results in English, 93.89% of students cleared in Biology and 94.88% students have passed the Chemistry examination in TN HSC Class 12th result.
TN +1 Results 2019 will be released on May 8 while the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be out on April 29.
The results were declared by DGE TN at the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The students can check their results by logging in their details at these websites.
This year, a total of 91.3% of students have passed TN HSC Class 12th Examinations, which were held between March 1 and March 19. The girls have once again topped the TN HSC 2019 Results with 93.64% girls passing the examination, while 88.57% boys made through TN 2019 HSC Examination this year.
While Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu has received the highest results in TN HSC Class 12th 2019 with 95.37%, Erode district with 95.23% and Perambalur district with 95.15% stood at the second and the third position respectively in the tally list.
As per the reports so far, while 96.25% of students have passed TN Class 12th Examination 2019 in Mathematics, only 95.27% of students have made it in Computer Science for 2019 TN HSC Result 2019.
The scorecard for other subjects was also declared. 94.12% passed Tamil subject in Class 12th TN 2019, 93.83% achieved positive results in English, 93.89% of students cleared in Biology and 94.88% students have passed the Chemistry examination in TN HSC Class 12th result.
TN +1 Results 2019 will be released on May 8 while the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be out on April 29.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | He Understands the Game From Ball 1 to 300: Kohli on Dhoni
- IPL 2019 | Focus Back on IPL After WC Team Selection: Karthik
- Anand Ahuja Bends the Knee to Tie Sonam Kapoor's Shoelaces, Internet Declares Her Pregnant
- Old iPhones Don’t Die, They Get Recycled: Apple Focuses on Sustainability Ahead of Earth Day
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results