TN 12th Result 2020 RELEASED LIVE Updates: Results at tnresults.nic.in; 92.34% Clear Exam

News18.com | July 16, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th HSE Result 2020 Live Updates: In a sudden announcement, the Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE), which conducted the plus two exams in March, released the Class 12 results for over 9 lakh students who appeared for the HSE +2 exams today. The Tamil Nadu Board TN +2 results have been declared on its official websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. With an overall passing percentage at 92.34, TN +2 students have cleared the exam with flying colours. Out of a total of 7, 99, 717 students, girls were ahead at 94.80% as against boys' 89.41%. To check their results, the Tamil Nadu Board students need to log in to the above-mentioned websites and click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 marks each in all the six subjects in order to pass the TN +2 exams. The 35 marks is needed out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.
Jul 16, 2020 10:56 am (IST)

TN +2 Result 2020: Private Schools Fare Better | The pass percentage among government schools stood at 85.94% against 98.7% in private schools. The overall passing percentage stands at 92.34%.

Jul 16, 2020 10:34 am (IST)

TN +2 Result 2020: Maths Highest-Scoring Subject | Interestingly, it is mathematics that scored the highest pass percentage among subjects, peaking at 96.3%
Jul 16, 2020 10:26 am (IST)

TN +2 Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys | Out of a total of 7, 99, 717 students, girls were ahead at 94.80% as against boys' 89.41%.

Jul 16, 2020 10:10 am (IST)

TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020: Leading Districts | Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore are leading districts in terms of districts with the highest pass percentage.

Jul 16, 2020 10:10 am (IST)

TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020: Passing Criteria | Students need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This implies one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

Jul 16, 2020 10:02 am (IST)

TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020: Documents Needed to Check Results | Students need their respective roll numbers and date of birth to log-in on the official portal to check their TN +2 results. Since over 9 lakh candidates would be checking their results it is advised to keep the documents handy.

Jul 16, 2020 9:50 am (IST)

TN +2 Result 2020: Pass Percentage | Students have cleared the Tamil Nadu Board class 12 exams with flying colours. After the announcement of the TN +2 result 2020, the overall pass percentage stands at 92.34%.

Jul 16, 2020 9:47 am (IST)
 

TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: How to Check | TN +2 results will be released on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in today.

Step one : Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step two : Click on the TN +2 results link

Step Three : On next page open, enter your examination registration details

Step Four : Click submit

Step Five : Check your results from next page

Jul 16, 2020 9:45 am (IST)

TN +2 Result 2020 Announced | The TN +2 result 2020 has been announced by the Tamil Nadu Board today. The result has been declared by the DGE TN and it is yet to be available on the website. However, the official website is down. The Tamil Nadu +2 exam result will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The exam was conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. 

Exams for a few subjects were postponed due to the lockdown and the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the state government in Tamil Nadu cancelled the SSLC and plus one exam but had decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later.

Further, TNDGE around 9.7 lakh students who had registered for the 10th examinations were promoted based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam performances and attendance.

