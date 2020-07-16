TN 12th Result 2020 RELEASED LIVE Updates: Results at tnresults.nic.in; 92.34% Clear Exam

Event Highlights
Candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 marks each in all the six subjects in order to pass the TN +2 exams. The 35 marks is needed out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.
TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020: Documents Needed to Check Results | Students need their respective roll numbers and date of birth to log-in on the official portal to check their TN +2 results. Since over 9 lakh candidates would be checking their results it is advised to keep the documents handy.
TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: How to Check | TN +2 results will be released on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in today.
Step one : Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in
Step two : Click on the TN +2 results link
Step Three : On next page open, enter your examination registration details
Step Four : Click submit
Step Five : Check your results from next page
TN +2 Result 2020 Announced | The TN +2 result 2020 has been announced by the Tamil Nadu Board today. The result has been declared by the DGE TN and it is yet to be available on the website. However, the official website is down. The Tamil Nadu +2 exam result will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The exam was conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
Exams for a few subjects were postponed due to the lockdown and the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the state government in Tamil Nadu cancelled the SSLC and plus one exam but had decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later.
Further, TNDGE around 9.7 lakh students who had registered for the 10th examinations were promoted based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam performances and attendance.
