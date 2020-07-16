TN 12th Result 2020 RELEASED LIVE Updates: Results at tnresults.nic.in; 92.34% Clear Exam

Jul 16, 2020 9:47 am (IST)

TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: How to Check | TN +2 results will be released on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in today.

Step one : Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step two : Click on the TN +2 results link

Step Three : On next page open, enter your examination registration details

Step Four : Click submit

Step Five : Check your results from next page