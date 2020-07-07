TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results Likely to be Released Today at 5pm at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board +2 Result 2020: Websites to Check | Over 9 lakh students can keep checking the official websites for their TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020 at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.
"The result of class 12 exam will be announced on Tuesday at 5 pm. The students can check the results through the website- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in," the office of the director M Palanisamy told indianexpress.com
TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020: Passing Criteria | Students need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This implies one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.
How to check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2020 | After the announcement, the students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference
Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2020 | However, the official website at tnresults.nic.in does not show details on the announcement of the TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th results.
Exams for a few subjects were postponed due to the lockdown and the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the state government in Tamil Nadu cancelled the SSLC and plus one exam but had decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later.
Further, TNDGE around 9.7 lakh students who had registered for the 10th examinations were promoted based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam performances and attendance.
