TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results Likely to be Released Today at 5pm at tnresults.nic.in

News18.com | July 7, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
Event Highlights

TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th HSE Result 2020 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE), which conducted the plus two exams in March, will reportedly announce the Class 12 results for over 9 lakh students who appeared for the HSE +2 exams today at 5pm. The Tamil Nadu Board TN +2 results are declared on its official websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. To check their results, the Tamil Nadu Board students need to log in to the above-mentioned websites and click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

"The result of class 12 exam will be announced on Tuesday at 5 pm. The students can check the results through the website- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in," the office of the director M Palanisamy told indianexpress.com
Jul 7, 2020 3:37 pm (IST)
Tamil Nadu Board +2 Result 2020: Websites to Check | Over 9 lakh students can keep checking the official websites for their TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020 at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Jul 7, 2020 3:26 pm (IST)

TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2020: Passing Criteria | Students need to secure 35 marks each in all the six subjects out of 100. This implies one needs 35 out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

Jul 7, 2020 3:23 pm (IST)

How to check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2020 | After the announcement, the students can check the results through the websites- dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students need to log in to the websites. Click on the ‘download’ result link. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference 

Jul 7, 2020 3:21 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2020 | However, the official website at tnresults.nic.in does not show details on the announcement of the TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th results.

Jul 7, 2020 3:16 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu Board TN +2 Result 2020 | "The result of class 12 exam will be announced on Tuesday at 5 pm. The students can check the results through the website- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in," the office of the director M Palanisamy told indianexpress.com.

Jul 7, 2020 3:15 pm (IST)
TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 Likely Today at 5pm | The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will reportedly release the results of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) today (July 7) at 5pm.

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 marks each in all the six subjects in order to pass the TN +2 exams. The 35 marks is needed out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.

Exams for a few subjects were postponed due to the lockdown and the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the state government in Tamil Nadu cancelled the SSLC and plus one exam but had decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later.

Further, TNDGE around 9.7 lakh students who had registered for the 10th examinations were promoted based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam performances and attendance.

