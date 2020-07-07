TN +2 Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results Likely to be Released Today at 5pm at tnresults.nic.in

(Image: News18.com)



Candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 marks each in all the six subjects in order to pass the TN +2 exams. The 35 marks is needed out of 100 in each subject. For those subjects having 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure 15 marks in theory and a total of 35 marks while there is no minimum marks requirement in the practical or internal section.



Exams for a few subjects were postponed due to the lockdown and the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the state government in Tamil Nadu cancelled the SSLC and plus one exam but had decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later.



Further, TNDGE around 9.7 lakh students who had registered for the 10th examinations were promoted based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam performances and attendance.