TN Auto Driver Who Offered Free Rides During Lockdown Faces Financial Crisis, Urges Govt for Help

An autorickshaw driver from Tamil Nadu’s Theni, who offered free rides to people seeking medical services when public and private transport was unavailable due to Covid-19 lockdown, is now reeling under severe financial crisis and wants the state government to come to his rescue.

The 37-year-old autorickshaw driver, Karthick, has a signboard on his vehicle that says, ‘Free for Medicine’. Every time lockdowns were implemented in Tamil Nadu, Karthick, after collecting a copy of the doctor’s prescription as proof, took pregnant women and other patients to the hospital for free.

Karthick has been performing this act of kindness for over two years now and claims to have given more than 1,000 free rides so far. The Theni district collector, when he came to know about the humanitarian act of the auto driver, visited him in person and praised him.

Karthick, however, is facing financial crisis and is seeking help from the state government. “I took a loan and pawned my wife’s jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh. Also, I have been doing all I can to help people during times of crisis. Although my job did not generate much revenue, I continued to provide free services in the hope of earning in the future. I continued to do my job despite other auto drivers making fun of me,” he said.

“But, at present the number of passengers boarding the auto has come down. All auto drivers have been affected by the announcement of free travel on city buses and I’m among them. I’ve neither been able to repay the dues for my auto for over 17 months, nor been able get my wife’s jewellery back. Even under this gripping situation and in the midst of fuel price hike, I have been providing free service to the elderly people to visit hospitals. I wish to continue to work for the people and look forward to financial help to get out of my financial crisis. I will submit a petition to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and seek permission to meet him in person,’ said Karthick.

