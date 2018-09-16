TN BJP Leader Caught on Camera Calling Cops ‘Anti-Hindu’ During Ganesh Procession

BJP National Secretary H Raja has waded into a controversy yet again, picking up a quarrel with police over an immersion procession of Lord Ganesh idols in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu.As a video of Raja angrily arguing with policemen went viral in the social media, opposition DMK Sunday demanded action against him while the AIADMK government deprecated the BJP leader's remarks.Raja, known for stirring controversies by his remarks, Saturday engaged in a verbal duel with the policemen in Meiyypuram village calling the force as "anti-Hindu" and "highly corrupt."His outbursts came after police declined permission for taking out the idol procession through a particular route citing "a court order."Raja, however, refused to accept the police contention and spoke against the order.DMK organising secretary R S Barathi, in a tweet on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to take legal action against Raja for his remarks against the policemen and judiciary.Senior Minister D Jayakumar deprecated the outburst against police said the government was considering taking action and holding consultations with legal experts.He also expressed hope that the court would take action on its own against Raja for his remarks against the judiciary.The BJP leader has been embroiled in several controversies in the past over his remarks on various issues.In March this year, a row erupted over Raja's remarks indicating that statues of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy "Periyar" could be the next to be pulled down after a Lenin statue was razed in Tripura.He, however, sought to blame his Facebook administrator for the gaffe and expressed regret over the comments.