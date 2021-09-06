TN BJP Urges People to Instal Ganesh Idols Outside Home to Protest DMK Govt’s Curb on Festivities

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP has urged people to have Ganesha idols installed outside their home to protest the DMK government’s effort to “curtail” Hindu forms of worship. State BJP president K Annamalai said in a statement: “As part of the BJP, we are targeting over one lakh installations of Lord Ganesha idols outside the residences of believers. We would want the people of Tamil Nadu to support us in this effort.”

The BJP has accused the DMK government of deliberately adopting an anti-Hindu stance by establishing curbs on festivities around the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Annamalai urged the BJP cadre to send Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to chief minister MK Stalin through postcards, apparently as a political statement that the Dravidian government should support all religions.

The DMK government had put out a statement banning large, exuberant Ganesha idols processions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It had also banned the conduct of public celebrations near churches in districts such as Nagapattinam on Mother Mary’s birthday observed on September 8.

The Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam from Tiruppur had moved the Madras High Court seeking SOPs for dissolving Ganesha idols. The state government told the court that individuals can deposit their Ganesha idols outside small temples; the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) would take care of the disposing of the idols in nearby water bodies.

The state BJP has adopted a standoffish stance against the DMK government on Hindu religious matters, often raising issues over how the government handles Hindu sentiments. With the AIADMK busy with internal squabbling and legal entanglements of serious nature, the BJP appears to be playing the role of the serious political opponent against the DMK.

