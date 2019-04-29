Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TN Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at tnresults.nic.in. Check Your SSLC Result Here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) declared the TN 10th Result 2019, TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 on its official website tnresults.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TN Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at tnresults.nic.in. Check Your SSLC Result Here
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
TN 10th Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) released the TN 10th Result 2019, TN Result 2019, SSLC Result 2019. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) declared the TN 10th Result 2019, TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students from 14 March -29 March, 2019. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu 10th examination for the academic year 2018-19 can check their TN Result 2019, TN 10th Result 2019, SSLC Result 2019 on tamil nadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu

TN 10th Result 2019 Highlights:


No. of Students - 9.76 lakh
Overall Pass Percentage: 95.2%
Pass percentage among girls: 97%
Pass percentage among boys: 93.3%

Top 3 districts:

Tirupur - 98.53%
Ramnathapuram - 98.48%
Namakal - 98.45%

How to check your TN 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu board’s official website link tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab ‘TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019’

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 5: Download your TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference

In 2018, 10,01,140 students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination. The pass percentage was 94.5%. The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC Exams and TN Board HSC Exams. All the best for TN 10th Result 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram