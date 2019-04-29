English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at tnresults.nic.in. Check Your SSLC Result Here
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) declared the TN 10th Result 2019, TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 on its official website tnresults.nic.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
TN 10th Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) released the TN 10th Result 2019, TN Result 2019, SSLC Result 2019. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) declared the TN 10th Result 2019, TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students from 14 March -29 March, 2019. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu 10th examination for the academic year 2018-19 can check their TN Result 2019, TN 10th Result 2019, SSLC Result 2019 on tamil nadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu
TN 10th Result 2019 Highlights:
No. of Students - 9.76 lakh
Overall Pass Percentage: 95.2%
Pass percentage among girls: 97%
Pass percentage among boys: 93.3%
Top 3 districts:
Tirupur - 98.53%
Ramnathapuram - 98.48%
Namakal - 98.45%
How to check your TN 10th Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu board’s official website link tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab ‘TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019’
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 5: Download your TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
In 2018, 10,01,140 students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination. The pass percentage was 94.5%. The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC Exams and TN Board HSC Exams. All the best for TN 10th Result 2019
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10 students from 14 March -29 March, 2019. Students who appeared for Tamil Nadu 10th examination for the academic year 2018-19 can check their TN Result 2019, TN 10th Result 2019, SSLC Result 2019 on tamil nadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu
TN 10th Result 2019 Highlights:
No. of Students - 9.76 lakh
Overall Pass Percentage: 95.2%
Pass percentage among girls: 97%
Pass percentage among boys: 93.3%
Top 3 districts:
Tirupur - 98.53%
Ramnathapuram - 98.48%
Namakal - 98.45%
How to check your TN 10th Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu board’s official website link tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab ‘TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019’
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 5: Download your TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
In 2018, 10,01,140 students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination. The pass percentage was 94.5%. The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC Exams and TN Board HSC Exams. All the best for TN 10th Result 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rana Daggubati, Prabhas Celebrate Two Years of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan Cast Their Vote in Mumbai
- Finch Says Thank You to 'All Time Greats' Dhoni & Kohli for Jerseys
- Town Called Twinsburg is Hosting World's Largest Annual Gathering of Twins. For Real
- Azerbaijan GP: Bottas Beats Hamilton by 1.5 Seconds, Mercedes Get Record 4th Straight One-Two
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results