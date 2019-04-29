Take the pledge to vote

TN Board 10th Result 2019 to be Announced Soon: List of Websites to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Results

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will release the TN 10th Result 2019 soon at tnresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
TN Board 10th Result 2019 to be Announced Soon: List of Websites to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Results
TN Board 10th Result 2019 | As Tamil Nadu is all set to announce the TN SSLC result for Class 10 today, there are certain facts that the Tamil Nadu Board students must know. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education, also known as, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release the TN 10th Result 2019 soon at tnresults.nic.in. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu Board students must keep their admit cards or hall tickets ready so that the TN 10th result 2019 can be accessed early in the morning without any delay. The official website will receive heavy traffic as students across Tamil Nadu visit it to find their TN 10th result 2019. So, consequently, the official website might also crash, but fret not as there are other websites that are also hosting the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2019 and those are: tamilnadu.indiaresults.com examresults.net/tamilnadu.

Last year, 10,01,140 had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Board SSLC examination for Class 10 students, out of which 96.4% girls passed while boys lagged at 92.5%. The overall pass percentage was 94.5%. The figures were more or less the same in 2017 also. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911.

How to Check TN Result 2019 or Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019/TN SSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website link tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future reference

This year, the DGE TN had conducted the Tamil Nadu Class 10 examinations or the TN 10th Examination/ SSLC exam from March 14 to March 29, 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
