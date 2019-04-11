English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared on April 19 at tnresults.nic.in; How to Check
The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate or the TN Class 12 HSC examination result will be released on its official website at tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
TN Board Result 2019 | In Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the Class 12 HSC result 2019 on April 19. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate or the Class 12 HSC examination result will be released on its official website at tnresults.nic.in. Students who had sat for the TN Board 12th exam can also access their HSC result at examresults.net. If students want to quickly check their result then they are advised to first keep their Class 12 admit cards or the hall tickets ready so that no time is wasted in looking for them once the TN HSC 12th results are out.
TN HSC candidates must stay hooked on News18.com for further updates on the declaration the result. The TN Board HSC exams 2019 was held from March 01 till March 19, 2019 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
How to Check TN Board 12th result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.
Step 2: Look for the tab that says TN HSC Result displayed on the home screen
Step 3: Click on the tab. A fresh page will open
Step 4: Enter your roll number. Your Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
Last year, the TN Board 12th results were declared on May 16, 2018. Therefore, it can clearly be seen that this year, the Tamil Nadu Board has decided to relieve their students from the suspense sooner.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
