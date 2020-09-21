TN CM, Dy CM Laud India's First Women Airborne Tacticians

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of warships. The two leaders greeted the Navy personnel for their unique achievement.

While the chief minister said the two officers have proved women are capable of steering challenging heights, Panneerselvam said both Tyagi and Singh have made India proud by being the first women airborne combatants to operate from Navy warships. “My hearty congratulations to Sub-lieutenants Ms Kumudini Tyagi and Ms Riti Singh for being the first women airborne combatants. They have proved that women are capable of steering challenging heights,” Palaniswami tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the two officers on his microblogging site. Panneerselvam too congratulated the two in a tweet, saying Tyagi and Singh have “made India proud by being the first women air borne combatants to operate from Navy warships.” “I appreciate them for their outstanding achievements.

#IndianNavy,” he tweeted. In a first, Tyagi and Singh have been selected to join as ‘Observers’ (Airborne Tacticians) in the Indian Navy’s helicopter stream that would ultimately pave the way for women being posted in frontline warships.

The two would, in effect, be the first set of women airborne tacticians in India who would operate from the deck of warships. Earlier, entry of women was restricted to the fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore.

