TN CM Says 9,000 Guest Workers Have Gone Home, One More Train Leaves for Bengal

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said 9,000 guest workers have been sent to their native states by special trains and assured facilitation for the rest of migrant labourers to return home in a week.

The government has been taking all steps for staggered departure of guest workers if they choose to go home and also based on the concurrence of their home States, Palaniswami said.

"So far 9,000 guest workers have been sent to their respective states on eight trains and following the concurrence of concerned State governments," the Chief Minister said in an official release.

Efforts were afoot to send the remaining workers to their homes in a week after getting the nod of their respective state governments, he said.

"Till such time, I appeal to guest workers to stay put in their respective camps," he said following recent reports of some workers trying to reach railway stations out of



anxiety.

Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan on Sunday visited guest workers from northern States housed at Pallavaram here and inspected the amenities there and assured



them that they will soon be sent home.

Meanwhile, a special train departed from Katpadi (Vellore) to Howrah in West Bengal at noon carrying 1,126 passengers registered and nominated by the government of Tamil



Nadu.

"Thermal screening of passengers done and social distancing ensured while boarding and on board," Southern Railway General Manager said on his twitter handle.

On Sunday, nearly 1,000 workers from Tamil Nadu, stranded in Maharashtra reached Tiruchirappalli by a special



train.

Also, Southern Railway operated similar services to ferry over 3,000 workers to destinations in Manipur and Andhra Pradesh among others from Tamil Nadu.

On May 9 too special trains were operated from a couple of cities in Tamil Nadu to various destinations.