TN CM Stalin for Creating High-speed Rail Corridor Connecting Cities, States

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations within Tamil Nadu and to neighbouring States as well. Such a move would be much more economical, more energy efficient and less polluting than aero planes and automobiles, he contended.

“In order to increase the average speed of travel in the State passenger traffic, I insist on creation of a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations in Tamil Nadu like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tuticorin and Madurai to each other and to neighbouring states as well,” Stalin said while addressing the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram.

This initiative would reduce carbon footprint in line with India’s net zero ambition and enhance the economic prosperity of the State as a whole, the CM noted.

On the internal security front, he said his government is keeping strict, constant vigil and maintaining public order and communal harmony effectively. Real time information, if any, on the internal security aspects may be shared, he said. “I suggest a better co-ordination among intelligence chiefs of Southern States. I appeal to my brother Chief Ministers to work along unitedly on this front,” Stalin urged.

On the energy front, he requested the Union Home Minister to initiate steps to have the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, be withdrawn and State-owned distribution licensees be allowed to continue to supply quality power at affordable rates to the people. The Raigarh-Pugalur-Trissur 800 Kilo Watt HVDC system should be declared as an asset of National and strategic importance so as to avoid tariff shock to Southern regional States.

Offshore wind machines could be operated with higher efficiency compared to all other sources in Tamil Nadu, as the State is endowed with the highest offshore wind potential of 27 Giga Watt in the country. Also, the state is willing to procure all the power generated through offshore wind. Some of his other demands include, extending the compensation period for GST for upto 2 years, immediate release of disaster relief and other such funds to the State, and ensuring the early Presidential assent for the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, which was passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

He sought a proportionate share of the value realised through transfers of assets to third party by the Airports Authority of India / Government of India at a later date, with the state government, considering the huge investment made by the State. Alternatively, the value of the lands should be converted as equity of the state government through a Special Purpose Vehicle. Further, Stalin called for a suitable simplified mechanism by the Centre to allow states to enter into MoUs with other countries, their Ministries, agencies, especially in the sectors of investment promotion, strengthening academia – industry network, etc.

Also, the Chief Minister sought an opportunity to host the next Southern Zone Council meeting in Tamil Nadu.

