TN Dalit MLA's Intercaste Wedding Creates Controversy after Bride's Father Threatens to Kill Self

A 36-year-old Dalit AIADMK MLA, A Prabhu from Tamil Nadu's Kallakkurichi district, married his partner S Soundharya, a Brahmin, on Monday. But a few hours after their wedding, the woman's father threatened to immolate himself and claimed that his daughter was abducted by the groom and forced into the marriage.

The bride's father, S Swaminathan told the media persons that Prabhu and his daughter had known each other for 14 years as the MLA grew up in the bride's house. The father claimed that Prabhu fell in love with 19-year-old Soundharya four years ago.

"My primary opposition to this marriage is not caste but it is the age difference," Swaminathan added.

This incident stoked controversy with the girl's family seeking protection, claiming that they have been receiving threats from the AIADMK. Meanwhile, the MLA dismissed the allegations put forth by Swaminathan.

"There are rumours saying that I kidnapped Soundarya, I threatened her family and that I forced her to get married to me. All this is not true. We have been in love for the last four months and I approached her family seeking her parents' approval for the wedding. Her family refused. After that, the two of us got married today with the blessings of my parents," Prabhu said in a video message.

He added that neither did he threaten Soundarya nor lured her into marriage. "We fell in love and decided to get married," Prabhu said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR under Section 309 of the IPC (Attempt to suicide) against Swaminathan.