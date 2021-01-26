TN Forest Guard Result 2020: TNFUSRC Releases Results Of Written Exam At Forests.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has declared the results for written examination held for the Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence posts on its official website- forests.tn.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the posts of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence can now check their result through the official website using their credential at- forests.tn.gov.in. The authorities have also uploaded the provisional list of shortlisted candidates on forests.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee had conducted the online examination for TNFUSRC Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence on March 8, 2020, and March 16, 2020, respectively.

For the candidates, the online question answer key challenge facility was available on October 7 and October 10, 2020. After careful consideration, the authorities have released the final answer keys on November 9, 2020. Based on ‘normalization of scores’, four lists have been prepared for the shortlisted candidates.

Direct Links

Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for the post of Forest Guard (Current Vacancies)

Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for the post of Forest Guard (Carried Forward Vacancies)

Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for the post of Forest Guard with Driving Licence (Current Vacancies)

Provisional List of shortlisted candidates for the post of Forest Guard with Driving Licence (Carried Forward Vacancies)

TN Forest Guard Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNFUSRC - forests.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘NEWS’ section.

Step 3: In news click on ‘Publication of list of candidates provisionally selected for appointment by direct recruitment to the posts of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence’.

Step 4: Download PDF file in either English or Tamil language and take its print out.

“The candidates are informed that a window for online viewing of marks obtained by them in the aforesaid online examination shall be made available shortly. (The window will be available for all the candidates who have appeared in the online examination conducted for the post of Forest Guard with Driving Licence) The candidates will be able to login and view the above window using their Registration Number and the date of birth,” read the official notification.