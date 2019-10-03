TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 Released, Download before October 6

The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has published TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 on Thursday, October 3. The TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 download link was activated by the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee on the official website forests.tn.gov.in.

Candidates who have filled in the application forms and are preparing for the examination need to download the TNFUSRC Admit Card 2019. Candidates can download the admit card for forest watcher test via direct link here.

The last date to download TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 is October 6. The examination for Forest Watcher is scheduled from October 4 to 6. According to TN Forest Department's official website, around 2.05 Lakh candidates have applied for the post.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee had released the job notification on March 7. The last date to fill in the online application form for TN Forest Watcher Recruitment 2019 was August 10.

Earlier, the TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 was scheduled to be released on Monday, September 30.

TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019: Know the steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website orests.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

Step 3: Look for'Recruitment and Notifications' tab and click on it

Step 4: Click on Kindly click on this link to download Admit Card for the post of Forest Watcher

Step 5: Enter your login details and download TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019

Step 6: Take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to check the details on their TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 carefully and carry it along to the exam centers. Candidates should note that without the admit card they won't be allowed to appear for the examination

