English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN Governor Apologises Over ‘Pat on Cheek’ Row; Not Convinced About Your Contention, Says Journalist
Writing to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian, the governor said he had patted her cheek in “appreciation for the question” she had posed.
TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit chose to respond to questions of a journalist by patting on her cheek. (Photo: @lakhinathan)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has apologised to a woman journalist a day after courting controversy when he diplomatically patted her cheek, apparently to parry a question.
Writing to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian, the governor said he had patted her cheek in “appreciation for the question” she had posed.
“… I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter. It was done with affection and to express my appreciation for your performance as a journalist, since I was also a member of that profession for about 40 years,” Purohit wrote in the letter.
“I do understand from your email that you are feeling hurt about the incident. I wish to express my regret and apologies to assuage your sentiments that have been hurt,” the governor added.
Reacting to the apology, Subramanian said she accepted the apology, but was “not convinced about your (Governor’s) contention”.
Lakshmi Subramanian spoke to CNN-News18 and said that while she accepts the Governor’s apology, she is not convinced with Governor Purohit’s "pat of appreciation" concept.
“I accept his apology but I’m still not convinced with his contention saying it is part of appreciation. He is the Constitutional head and I am a journalist. For the question that I asked, he did not appreciate me and he could have obliged and said ‘no comments’ or just walked away. I don’t need any appreciation from the governor for a question. Why would I?"
The governor patted Subramanian on the cheek towards the end of the press conference when she asked the governor, “You said you are satisfied with the performance of the government. Can we take it that you are not satisfied with the performance of the university?”
A day after the incident, she said, “I was stunned for about 40 seconds after he patted me on my cheek. But after that, I walked down and wanted him to apologise. I was angry and wanted to tell the governor but he had left by then after which I sent an e-mail to the governor at 9 pm yesterday."
The incident took place when the 78-year-old Purohit was about to leave the venue of the crowded press conference at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
A satirical take on the sexism faced by Indian women. (Mir Suhail/News18.com)
The woman journalist, working with a leading English magazine said in a tweet, "I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly? and without consent ? pat me on the cheek as a reply (sic)."
The journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian further said, "Here is what I have to say his excellency Governor Mr Banwarilal Purohit... so agitated... Mr Purohit. it might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude, but to me you are wrong (sic)."
She further said it was unprofessional behaviour and completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without consent.
Purohit was addressing a press conference where he denied any association with the professor who was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly advising students "to adjust with some officials" at Madurai Kamaraj University in return for higher marks and money.
Also Watch
Writing to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian, the governor said he had patted her cheek in “appreciation for the question” she had posed.
“… I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter. It was done with affection and to express my appreciation for your performance as a journalist, since I was also a member of that profession for about 40 years,” Purohit wrote in the letter.
“I do understand from your email that you are feeling hurt about the incident. I wish to express my regret and apologies to assuage your sentiments that have been hurt,” the governor added.
Reacting to the apology, Subramanian said she accepted the apology, but was “not convinced about your (Governor’s) contention”.
Lakshmi Subramanian spoke to CNN-News18 and said that while she accepts the Governor’s apology, she is not convinced with Governor Purohit’s "pat of appreciation" concept.
“I accept his apology but I’m still not convinced with his contention saying it is part of appreciation. He is the Constitutional head and I am a journalist. For the question that I asked, he did not appreciate me and he could have obliged and said ‘no comments’ or just walked away. I don’t need any appreciation from the governor for a question. Why would I?"
The governor patted Subramanian on the cheek towards the end of the press conference when she asked the governor, “You said you are satisfied with the performance of the government. Can we take it that you are not satisfied with the performance of the university?”
A day after the incident, she said, “I was stunned for about 40 seconds after he patted me on my cheek. But after that, I walked down and wanted him to apologise. I was angry and wanted to tell the governor but he had left by then after which I sent an e-mail to the governor at 9 pm yesterday."
Your Excellency, I have with me your letter expressing regret at what happened at the press conference in Chennai the previous day. I accept your apology, even though I am not convinced about your contention that you did it to appreciate a question I asked @TheWeekLive pic.twitter.com/JhjPOQy8UW— Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) April 18, 2018
The incident took place when the 78-year-old Purohit was about to leave the venue of the crowded press conference at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
A satirical take on the sexism faced by Indian women. (Mir Suhail/News18.com)
The woman journalist, working with a leading English magazine said in a tweet, "I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly? and without consent ? pat me on the cheek as a reply (sic)."
I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly – and without consent – pat me on the cheek as a reply. @TheWeekLive pic.twitter.com/i1jdd7jEU8— Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) April 17, 2018
The journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian further said, "Here is what I have to say his excellency Governor Mr Banwarilal Purohit... so agitated... Mr Purohit. it might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude, but to me you are wrong (sic)."
She further said it was unprofessional behaviour and completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without consent.
Purohit was addressing a press conference where he denied any association with the professor who was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly advising students "to adjust with some officials" at Madurai Kamaraj University in return for higher marks and money.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23