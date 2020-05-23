TN Govt Allows Salons to Reopen from Tomorrow Across State, Barring Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has announced another set of relaxation of lockdown norms that includes reopening of salons and beauty parlours in the state barring capital city of Chennai on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, the Edappadi Palaniswami government had cleared the decks for salons to reopen in the rural parts of the state May 19 onwards.

Tamil Nadu currently the second-highest number of coronavirus in the country and will remain on lockdown till May 31, the state government said on Sunday.

Under the fourth phase of the lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government said there would not be any further relaxations in 12 districts, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, where cases have been surging over the last few days.

The state government, however, relaxed the lockdown norms in 25 districts that are classified as orange zones, including Coimbatore, Salem and Erode. These are districts with no new cases in the last 14 days.

Among other things, travel for essential services will be allowed without e-passes. Public transport buses, operated by private companies and government institutions, will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people on board. Similar numbers have been prescribed for other vehicles too.

Those factories that operate in non-red zones can have 50 per cent workforce instead of the current 33 per cent.

But schools, colleges, places of worship, cinema theatres, salons, and bars in the southern state, which has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases so far, will remain shut during this period.

Relaxations included extension of working hours of standalone and neighbourhood shops and allowing private establishments to function with a reduced number of employees on premises.

