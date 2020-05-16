TN Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Dole for Barbers Undergoing Losses amid Covid-19 Lockdown

As salons and barber shops are closed since March 24 due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced Rs 2,000 dole as a relief assistance for barbers who are not registered with the Tamil Nadu Hair Dressers Welfare Board.

However, the payment is subject to inspection and approval by authorities.

In a press release, the state government said that in order to claim the benefit, barbers will have to approach their district administration and submit a petition seeking relief assistance.

The officials will then verify the details submitted by the barbers and upon recommendations provided to the district collectors, they payment will be given.

The press release also said that a detailed guideline on this will be issued by the revenue administration.

Since the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not permit the opening of salons and beauty parlours, those who did not register with the Hair Dressers board had sought relief assistance from the government citing loss of livelihood. The government then decided to extend help to them.

Those who were part of the board were already given Rs 2,000 in two installments.

There are more than 14,000 barbers who have registered themselves with the Hair Dressers Welfare board.

While the Tamil Nadu government had announced relaxations for standalone and neighbourhood shops, salons were exempted from relaxations and the state government is of the view that salons and beauty parlours are likely to remain shut till May end.