TN Govt Forms 4 Police Teams to Search Identity of Minor Boy Found Dead on Cart

Four special teams of police have been constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to find out the identity of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a pushcart at Villupuram-Chennai highway. The autopsy report has also revealed that the child has died of hunger and dehydration. Apparently, as of now, none has claimed ownership of the child.

Sivakumar, a laundry worker from Villupuram North Street, found a five-year-old boy covered in a blanket in his pushcart on December 15. Following this, Villupuram west police seized the child’s body and sent it to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Subsequently, four special police teams have been formed to investigate the death of the boy. Since the boy was wearing an Anganwadi Center’s uniform, a photograph of the boy was sent to 1,300 Anganwadi Centers in the district for investigation. But no information was available about the boy.

The young child’s autopsy report stated that the boy had not been murdered, yet he had been starving for two days due to lack of food and water and that there was no trace of food in his intestine.

Meanwhile, two out of four special forces have rushed to Andhra Pradesh and the other two forces have rushed to Karnataka as police continue to investigate to identify the boy. An investigation is also underway into whether the boy was a child of Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

