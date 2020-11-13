TN Govt Puts on Hold Its Decision to Reopen Schools for Classes 9 to 12 Next Week

Two weeks after its announcement on reopening schools across the state for Classes 9 to 12, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday put on hold its decision after discussions with medical experts over Covid-19 situation. The state government had earlier announced to reopen schools with safety norms and operating procedures after months into the coronavirus -induced lockdown.

With over 7.5 lakh coronavirus cases and nearly 11,415 deaths, Tamil Nadu has the fourth-highest registered Covid-19 cases in India so far.

Colleges and universities, which were also scheduled to reopen on November 16, will commence from December 2 only for research scholars and final year postgraduate students of science and technology streams, the government announced.

The government said that the decision on reopening of schools was divided after state-wide opinion sessions with parents and teachers on Monday, where some parents agreed for the institutions to reopen and some were against the move.

Leader of the Opposition and DMK chief MK Stalin earlier hit out at Chief Minister E Palaniswami for his confused announcements saying that a decision on reopening of schools should be taken with steady clarity and not to be confused anymore or changed often.

The Centre had recently allowed the reopening of schools across the country with strict safety protocols to be maintained.