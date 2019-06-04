TN Govt Transfers 3 IAS Officers, Including Madurai Collector Nagarajan Who Was Posted After 'Breach' at EVM Storage Room
Nagarajan has been posted as director of Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, an order issued by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said.
Representative image.
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred Madurai District Collector S Nagarajan, months after he had replaced the incumbent in the wake of alleged breach at a storage room in the temple city where records of the April 18 Lok Sabha elections were kept.
He was appointed in place of S Natarajan, who was the then Returning Officer, in April at the height of a raging controversy over some polling personnel entering the record room in the complex where the electronic voting machines used in the polls had been kept.
Nagarajan has been posted as director of Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, an order issued by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said.
In a mini reshuffle of IAS officials, the government also trasnferred two additional chief electoral officers here, appointing them to different posts.
The Madurai district revenue officer "shall hold full additional charge of the post of collector," until further orders, it added.
Earlier, a row had erupted after a Tahsildar entered the storage room allegedly in violation of election code.
The woman Tahsildar was suspended in connection with the incident after opposition parties, including DMK, raised strong objection to her conduct with the CPI-M candidate S Venkatesan petitioning the Election Commission over the issue.
On Tuesday, the government also transferred M Balaji, and V Rajaraman, both additional chief electoral officers.
Balaji has been posted as additional secretary, Public Works Department while Rajaraman is director, Town and Country Planning.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Who is South African Bowler Beuran Hendricks?
- Salman Khan Claims He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s