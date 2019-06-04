TN Govt Transfers 3 IAS Officers, Including Madurai Collector Nagarajan Who Was Posted After 'Breach' at EVM Storage Room

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred Madurai District Collector S Nagarajan, months after he had replaced the incumbent in the wake of alleged breach at a storage room in the temple city where records of the April 18 Lok Sabha elections were kept.

He was appointed in place of S Natarajan, who was the then Returning Officer, in April at the height of a raging controversy over some polling personnel entering the record room in the complex where the electronic voting machines used in the polls had been kept.

Nagarajan has been posted as director of Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, an order issued by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said.

In a mini reshuffle of IAS officials, the government also trasnferred two additional chief electoral officers here, appointing them to different posts.

The Madurai district revenue officer "shall hold full additional charge of the post of collector," until further orders, it added.

Earlier, a row had erupted after a Tahsildar entered the storage room allegedly in violation of election code.

The woman Tahsildar was suspended in connection with the incident after opposition parties, including DMK, raised strong objection to her conduct with the CPI-M candidate S Venkatesan petitioning the Election Commission over the issue.

On Tuesday, the government also transferred M Balaji, and V Rajaraman, both additional chief electoral officers.

Balaji has been posted as additional secretary, Public Works Department while Rajaraman is director, Town and Country Planning.