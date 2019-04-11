English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores to be Announced on April 19 at tnresults.nic.in; Steps, Details
The TN HSC 12th result 2019 will be released by the Tamil Nadu DGE on their official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TN HSC 12th Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has decided to announce the TN HSC 12th result 2019 on April 19. As opposed to last year when the Class 12 result were declared on May 16, this year the Tamil Nadu board will announce the HSC result 2019 in April on the aforementioned date. The TN HSC 12th result 2019 will be released by the Tamil Nadu DGE on their official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.
In 2018, as many as 9,07,620 students had taken the Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination out of which, 4.03 lakhs were male candidates and 4.63 lakhs female candidates. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.1%. In the TN HSC 12th exam, 2018, girl students had fared better than the boys as 87.7% boys passed while for the girls, it was 94.1%. This year, the pass percentage remains suspense till April 19.
TN HSC candidates are advised to stay hooked on News18.com for further updates on the declaration the result.
How to Check TN HSC 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net.
Step 2: Look for the tab that says TN HSC Result displayed on the home screen
Step 3: Click on the tab. A fresh page will open
Step 4: Enter roll number. Your Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
The TN Board HSC exams 2019 was held from March 01 till March 19, 2019 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. In 2018, the TN Board 12th results were announced on May 16, 2018.
In 2018, as many as 9,07,620 students had taken the Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination out of which, 4.03 lakhs were male candidates and 4.63 lakhs female candidates. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.1%. In the TN HSC 12th exam, 2018, girl students had fared better than the boys as 87.7% boys passed while for the girls, it was 94.1%. This year, the pass percentage remains suspense till April 19.
TN HSC candidates are advised to stay hooked on News18.com for further updates on the declaration the result.
How to Check TN HSC 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net.
Step 2: Look for the tab that says TN HSC Result displayed on the home screen
Step 3: Click on the tab. A fresh page will open
Step 4: Enter roll number. Your Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
The TN Board HSC exams 2019 was held from March 01 till March 19, 2019 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. In 2018, the TN Board 12th results were announced on May 16, 2018.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: "Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear", Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: "Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear", Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Hugs KL Rahul After Getting Smashed All Over the Park By Him
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
- Nearly 70 Percent of Hotel Websites Leak Your Personal Data, Suggests a Symantec Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results