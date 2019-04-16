English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores to be Declared on April 19 at tnresults.nic.in; Steps, Details
The TN HSC 12th result 2019 will be released by the Tamil Nadu DGE on their official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TN HSC 12th Result 2019 |The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has decided to announce the TN HSC 12th result 2019 on April 19. As opposed to last year when the Class 12 result were declared on May 16, this year the Tamil Nadu board will announce the HSC result 2019 in April on the aforementioned date. The TN HSC 12th result 2019 will be released by the Tamil Nadu DGE on their official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.
In 2018, as many as 9,07,620 students had taken the Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination out of which, 4.03 lakhs were male candidates and 4.63 lakhs female candidates. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.1%. In the TN HSC 12th exam, 2018, girl students had fared better than the boys as 87.7% boys passed while for the girls, it was 94.1%. This year, the pass percentage remains suspense till April 19.
TN HSC candidates are advised to stay hooked on News18.com for further updates on the declaration the result.
How to Check TN HSC 12th Result 2019
1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net.
2: Look for the tab that says TN HSC Result displayed on the home screen
3: Click on the tab. A fresh page will open
4: Enter roll number. Your Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will appear on the screen
5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
The TN Board HSC exams 2019 was held from March 01 till March 19, 2019 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. In 2018, the TN Board 12th results were announced on May 16, 2018.
In 2018, as many as 9,07,620 students had taken the Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination out of which, 4.03 lakhs were male candidates and 4.63 lakhs female candidates. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.1%. In the TN HSC 12th exam, 2018, girl students had fared better than the boys as 87.7% boys passed while for the girls, it was 94.1%. This year, the pass percentage remains suspense till April 19.
TN HSC candidates are advised to stay hooked on News18.com for further updates on the declaration the result.
How to Check TN HSC 12th Result 2019
1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net.
2: Look for the tab that says TN HSC Result displayed on the home screen
3: Click on the tab. A fresh page will open
4: Enter roll number. Your Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will appear on the screen
5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
The TN Board HSC exams 2019 was held from March 01 till March 19, 2019 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. In 2018, the TN Board 12th results were announced on May 16, 2018.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone Mass Production in India to Begin This Year, States Foxconn
- NASA Astronaut Performs Bihu Dance in Space Wearing Traditional Attire, Twitter Cheers
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans Cannot Stop Thinking About Arya's Secret Weapon Request
- TV Show Kumkum Bhagya Clocks 5 Years, Shabir Ahluwalia Emotional
- Hackers can Exploit Internet Explorer Even When Not Used, Reveals Researcher
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results