TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores to be Out Today at tnresults.nic.in; Steps, Details
The TN HSC 12th result 2019 will be released by the Tamil Nadu DGE on their official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
TN HSC 12th Result 2019 |The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has decided to announce the TN HSC 12th result 2019 today. As opposed to last year when the Class 12 result were declared on May 16, this year the Tamil Nadu board will announce the HSC result 2019 in April on the aforementioned date. The TN HSC 12th result 2019 will be released by the Tamil Nadu DGE on their official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in, however, students can also access their result at examresults.net.
In 2018, as many as 9,07,620 students had taken the Tamil Nadu Class 12 examination out of which, 4.03 lakhs were male candidates and 4.63 lakhs female candidates. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.1%. In the TN HSC 12th exam, 2018, girl students had fared better than the boys as 87.7% boys passed while for the girls, it was 94.1%. This year, the pass percentage remains suspense till April 19.
TN HSC candidates are advised to stay hooked on News18.com for further updates on the declaration the result.
How to Check TN HSC 12th Result 2019
1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in or examresults.net.
2: Look for the tab that says TN HSC Result displayed on the home screen
3: Click on the tab. A fresh page will open
4: Enter roll number. Your Tamil Nadu Class 12 result will appear on the screen
5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference
The TN Board HSC exams 2019 was held from March 01 till March 19, 2019 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. In 2018, the TN Board 12th results were announced on May 16, 2018.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
