TN HSC +2 Result 2018 Date and Time Out. TN Board to Release Class 12th Result on tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in . The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations DGE will be releasing the TN HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018 on May 16 at 9:30 am.The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination was conducted by the DGE Directorate of Government Examinations from March 1- April 6. Students can check these websites for TN HSC +2 Result 2018, TN HSC Class 12th Result 2018 examresults.net Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018Step 3: Click on the link which says TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018Step 4: Enter roll numberStep 5: Download the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference