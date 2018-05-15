English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TN +2 Result 2018: Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result Coming at tnresults.nic.in. How to Check
The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will put out the TN Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations DGE will announce the results on May 16.
(Image: News18.com)
The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations DGE will be releasing the TN HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018 on May 16 at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will put out the TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination was conducted by the DGE Directorate of Government Examinations from March 1- April 6. Due to heavy traffic is the website gets slow then students can check these websites for TN HSC +2 Result 2018, TN HSC Class 12th Result 2018 examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in
How to check TN HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12th Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference
Also Watch
The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination was conducted by the DGE Directorate of Government Examinations from March 1- April 6. Due to heavy traffic is the website gets slow then students can check these websites for TN HSC +2 Result 2018, TN HSC Class 12th Result 2018 examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in
How to check TN HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12th Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar