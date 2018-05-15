GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

TN +2 Result 2018: Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result Coming at tnresults.nic.in. How to Check

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will put out the TN Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations DGE will announce the results on May 16.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:43 PM IST
TN +2 Result 2018: Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result Coming at tnresults.nic.in. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations DGE will be releasing the TN HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018 on May 16 at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will put out the TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination was conducted by the DGE Directorate of Government Examinations from March 1- April 6. Due to heavy traffic is the website gets slow then students can check these websites for TN HSC +2 Result 2018, TN HSC Class 12th Result 2018  examresults.nettamil-nadu.indiaresults.com,  nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in

How to check TN HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12th Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number

Step 5: Download the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference

| Edited by: Puja Menon
