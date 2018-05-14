English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TN HSC +2 Result 2018: Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result Coming Soon at tnresults.nic.in. Find Exact Date and Time Here
The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will put out the TN Result 2018, Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations DGE will announce the results on May 16.
(Image: News18.com)
The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations DGE will be releasing the TN HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018 on May 16 at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education will put out the TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 examination was conducted by the DGE Directorate of Government Examinations from March 1- April 6. Due to heavy traffic is the website gets slow then students can check these websites for TN HSC +2 Result 2018, TN HSC Class 12th Result 2018 examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in
How to check TN HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12th Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the tab Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says TN Result 2018, TN 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2018 and keep a printout for future reference
